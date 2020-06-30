"Red-flag" gun bill headed to Sununu for likely veto

A bill allowing guns to be taken from people who present a danger to themselves or others is on its way to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is likely to veto it.

The Democratically-controlled Senate voted 14-10 Monday for the bill, which would allow relatives or police to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms.

Supporters argue the so-called “red-flag” measure is needed in a state where the suicide rate is rising faster than elsewhere and would be used only in cases of extreme risk.

Opponents counter that the bill violates not only the right to own firearms, but also other constitutional guarantees.

6/29/2020 6:14:22 PM (GMT -4:00)