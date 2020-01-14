Redevelopment team remains committed to Balsams

Although voting after midnight in the 2020 presidential primary is now a go in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a redevelopment project for the hotel it's been associated with remains less certain.

A project spokesman for The Balsams Grand Resort said Friday there is no timeline for securing financing or beginning the work, but the redevelopment team is committed to the project.

The Caledonian-Record reports the plan to redevelop the resort, closed since 2011, included building condominiums, an open-air marketplace, a 400-room hotel and Nordic Spa, as well as quadrupling the Wilderness Ski Area.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/14/2020 1:00:20 AM (GMT -5:00)