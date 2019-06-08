Reeling in the fun on Free Fishing Day

Some of the youngest anglers in Vermont spent Saturday afternoon taking advantage of Free Fishing Day.

Hundreds of kids showed up to Ed Weed Fish Culture Station in Grand Isle for a recreational and educational event. There were several stations that offered a different lesson such as tying a knot, casting a line, and setting a hook. Event organizer Kristi Roche told WCAX News there was also a biology station.

“We're just introducing kids to where fish are found in the lake. Different species are found in different areas. Warmer water, cooler water,” she said. ““We do a quick internal anatomy like what does a fish look like inside. How they’re different from mammals. And then we do external anatomy. And we also do the life cycle of a fish.”

According to Roche, staff members put 1,500 fish into the pond, including rainbow and brown trout.

WCAX asked some kids about the fish that they caught.

Gunner caught a rainbow trout. When asked how it felt to catch the fish, he said it was intense. He and his dad, Jonathan, said they were planning to take it home and grill it to eat for dinner.

Tracen caught two fish. He said he caught them within 15 minutes of casting his line. He also told WCAX that he learned how to make his own lure at one of the stations. Like Gunner, Tracen also said he plans to eat his fish for dinner. He had them filleted by the chefs who were at the festival.

Event organizers said more than 400 kids showed up to the event. Each child was allowed to catch up to two fish.