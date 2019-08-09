Refugee families thank firefighters for putting out duplex fire

Two refugees families are thanking Burlington fire crews for helping put out a fire at their New North End duplex.

Fire officials responded to the fire on Faith street just before midnight Thursday.

They believe the fire started on the back porch because of improper disposal of smoking materials that were smoldering on a wood deck.

They say because of the heavy smoke and fire damage, the families won't yet be able to return.

"Fire damage was limited to the back exterior porch, the rear interior addition and then into the living room and kitchen of that area," said Burlington Fire Department's Btn. Chief Barry Simays.

The refugee immigrants speak Swahili and French, but in a translated interview with WCAX, they offered their thanks.

"Thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire department. They were able to get out safely and alive and thanks to his wife's alarming the entire house, they were, everybody was able to get out," said Munga Shabani, in a translated interview.

Fire crews say the families did have working smoking alarms and all evacuated quickly and safely. No one was injured in the fire.

"They are refugees in Vermont and refugees again with this fire," said Shabani.