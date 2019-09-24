Refunds coming soon for Vermont Mozart Festival ticketholders

We have an update on the Vermont Mozart Festival's canceled summer season.

The festival was canceled in July because they ran out of money and we told you they were working to pay back ticketholders.

Now, we're told people who requested a refund should get it in a week or so.

As for the dispute over finances at the Vermont Mozart Festival, they still linger.

Former Executive Director Michael Dabroski maintains the festival board has full access to all financial information and has for four years.