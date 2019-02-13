Region deals with snow, sleet, freezing rain

Many people in our region woke up to a heavy blanket of new snow Wednesday morning.

There are about 400 school closings and delays and state employees also had a rare delayed opening. The offices opened for business starting at 9:45 a.m.

The overnight snow made for a slower morning commute. The region got snow totals between 3 to 6 inches.

During wintry weather, the Williston Fire Department recommends people have at least a half tank of gas in their cars. They issue this warning because you never know when you might find yourself stuck in traffic.

Last week, there was a pileup on Interstate 89 and people were stuck in traffic for hours.

Officials say if you get stuck in traffic for an extended period of time and your tank is around the empty mark, your car might not have the ability to heat or charge your cellphone.