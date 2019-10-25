Region's top teen singers selected for national choir

Three of the region's best high school choir singers are headed down to Tampa in two weeks to showcase their talents.

Ian Nolon and Aidan Samwick of Hanover High School, and Samantha Gibbs of Hartford High have qualified for the 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles. They are among 550 students across the country who tried out and were selected for the prestigious high school music competition.

"I had to sit down and think about that when I got the news I had been accepted. It's around 500 of the best choral sings at the high school level in the country and that is obviously really cool," Samwick said.

"I have a lot of interests in many aspects of life and I find that singing is the one that brings me the most joy and when I'm on stage, it's what I love to do," Gibbs said.

"When you have a group of hundreds of people who are all incredible at singing in the room at the same time, it's really unique to this kind of environment and it just sounds incredible," Nolon said.

The students will participate in two concerts while they are in Florida.