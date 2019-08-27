Registered dietician talks about healthy school lunch options

It's back to school time and something that can often get overlooked this time of year by busy families is making healthy food choices.

We talked with Farryl Bertmann, a registered dietitian nutritionist with the University of Vermont. She says it's all about the types of food that parents want to bring into their home.

She says once foods are brought into the home, then children can start making healthy decisions on their own. "Ultimately, we want to be the first educators of our kids, so we want to empower them to listen to what they would like to eat," said Bertmann.

Bertmann talked about the importance of meal prepping, especially on the weekends, because many families are busy during the week. She also says to involve the kids, so they can learn more about the process.

But in the end, she says it's all about enjoying food. "I think food has become very stressful, so if you can bring the love back into the food and involve the family, make healthy choices together. I think if we can create a culture of enjoying food together, that's a healthy start," said Bertmann.

