Regulators approve GMP power storage programs

Vermont regulators have approved two Green Mountain Power energy storage programs for customers.

GMP is the first utility in the country to get approval for this kind of tariff offering.

We've told you about the pilot programs, including GMP's Tesla Powerwall and bring-your-device programs. Customers can purchase the batteries for their homes, which can be used as a backup power option. GMP can also use stored energy from the batteries during peak demand times, keeping costs low for all customers.

"From an economic perspective, this is important now more than ever to lower costs and these two battery programs will help to do that. There will be millions of dollars in savings for customers because of these programs," said Kristin Kelly of Green Mountain Power.

Up to 500 customers can enroll in the program every year. You can begin to enroll starting June 5. Click here for more details.