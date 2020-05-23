Rehab patients moved from Fanny Allen after mystery staff sickness

The University of Vermont Medical Center has transffered 25 patients receiving rehab care at the Fanny Allen campus, to the hospitals main campus.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the safety of patients and staff, after staff members reported separate instances of symptoms including feeling faint, dizzy, weak or nauseous over the past several days. At this time, no patient has been affected by any of these symptoms.

All employees who experienced symptoms have been treated and have recovered. Data from the built-in carbon monoxide monitors and additional air testing throughout the facility shows the air quality to be within normal range. Hospital officials believe these incidents are not related to the air quality events that occurred in operating rooms on the Fanny Allen campus last fall, which led to shutdown of the ORs, extensive testing, and implementation of safety equipment and plans.

The UVM Medical Center will move forward with a full investigation, aided by the independent medical consultant and the Vermont Department of Health, which has offered its assistance. Other services at the Fanny Allen campus, including Urgent Care, are not affected.