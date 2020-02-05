'Reject the Cover-Up' protests underway following Trump acquittal

Protests are underway in Essex Junction, among other areas, over the acquittal of President Trump.

The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment brought by the House and ending the third presidential trial in American history.

Many who supported his removal from office are taking to the streets as part of a nationwide protest called "Reject the Cover-Up." Hundreds of these kinds of protests are expected to happen around the country Wednesday night, including several in the Chittenden County area and other locations in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York.

Trump has been eager to use the acquittal tally as vindication and a political anthem in his reelection bid.

