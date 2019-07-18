Release of defendants deemed insane troubles Vt. prosecutors

Vermont's criminal justice system is overwhelmed and not prepared to handle the ever-growing number of defendants suffering from mental health problems. That was the message to lawmakers Thursday at a hearing sparked by recent high-profile cases involving insane defendants.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says she was forced to drop three cases involving murder or attempted murder after the suspects were found to be insane at the time of their crimes. Steven Bourgoin, the man who crashed his truck into a car of five teenagers, killing them all, also attempted to use an insanity defense during his trial. A jury found him guilty of the crime.

Now, state's attorneys, state officials and Vermont's attorney general are all testifying to how mental health plays a factor in their decision-making.

There are no concrete plans yet. This is a complicated issue that involves many different levels of government and the medical community, and legislators hope they can soon provide some clarity and answers for the public.

The top prosecutors from Chittenden and Windsor counties spoke on the frequency they see mental health cases go through the court process. Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says she's seeing more cases involving people found not competent to stand trial, whether that be from a mental illness, a low IQ or traumatic brain injury. And most of the time it's not a serious crime.

One of the biggest questions raised was when offenders are deemed insane is whether the public be notified of their whereabouts. Right now, since offenders are transferred to the custody of the Department of Mental Health, privacy laws do not allow the public any notification of a release or update on treatment.

Windsor County State's Attorney David Cahill says he has a proposal that would apply only to insane homicide defendants.

"We should give that person duel status. We should call them a patient and also a potential public safety risk. All hearings regarding public safety should be public and victim notification," Cahill said. "They should be entitled to notice before the person leaves a secure facility for any reason."

Cahill also argues the mandatory 90-day stay at a mental health facility after being deemed insane should be lengthened.

Department of Mental Health officials also spoke on the idea of victim notification and public hearings for patients in their custody. Commissioner Sarah Squirrell isn't sure it would be possible due to federal law and privacy protections for patients.

Lawmakers heard just over two hours of testimony Thursday about mental health in the criminal justice system. Committee Chair Sen. Dick Sears, D-Bennington County, told WCAX News he believes members have a good handle on the situation and he expects legislation addressing some of the disconnect between agencies to be proposed in the upcoming session.