Release of investigative records denied in near-hanging

Nearly two years after an 8-year-old biracial boy was nearly hanged in Claremont, New Hampshire, the state Supreme Court has upheld a judge's decision to deny the release of 400 pages of investigative records from the attorney general's office.

The attorney general's office had sought a court ruling on whether it could release the records stemming from its investigation in August 2017.

Allegations surfaced that several teenagers taunted the boy with racial slurs and then pushed him off a picnic table with a rope around his neck. The boy's grandmother said he was treated at a hospital.

The ruling issued Tuesday indicated that one of the juveniles was cited for delinquency. The court supported the judge's decision to keep the records confidential because they involve juveniles.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)