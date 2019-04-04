Relief act aimed at helping more family farmers

There's a bipartisan effort to help family farmers across the nation.

The Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019 would raise the operating debt cap for Chapter 12 bankruptcy to $10 million.

The hope is to make more family farmers eligible.

"Farmers tend to be asset rich and cash poor. So it doesn't matter how much you're worth if you can't pay your bills," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

"The thing about this is it would mean more farmers could keep hold of their farm. We're obviously not talking about huge, humongous farms but we're talking about small farms," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.

Farm bankruptcy rates in many farming regions across the country are at their highest point in a decade. In some places in 2018, farm bankruptcies doubled from the previous year.