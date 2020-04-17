Relief money available for local BTV artists

Burlington mayor, Miro Weinberger announced a new relief fund for local artists at a city COVID-19 press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Artist Relief Fund aims to help Burlington-based artists that have seen a loss of business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

B.C.A. director, Doreen Kraft says the relief fund has been available for less-than 48 hours and has already seen donations.

"We opened up yesterday, I think...we raised three-thousand overnight," Kraft said.

And Burlington City Arts already reports more than three-dozen applicants.

"This fund will provide grants for up to five-hundred dollars for individual Burlington-based artists who've lost income as a result of the virus," Weinberger said.

B.C.A. says it currently has no goal-amount for this relief fund, and expects the amount of money-donated to double by Friday.