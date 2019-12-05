Remaining patients at NH youth treatment center removed

All residents of New Hampshire’s only youth substance use treatment center have been transferred after another patient was hospitalized.

Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns says authorities were called to the Granite Pathways center Wednesday afternoon after a 15-year-old girl drank a bottle of hand sanitizer.

The state said last week it is terminating its contract with Granite Pathways after two separate overdoses.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that all other youths have been transferred.

A Granite Pathways official says that the situation is under review and that safety remains the top concern.

