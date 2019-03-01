Remains of toasted Tesla hauled to shore

Most of the remains of a burned out Tesla have been hauled back to shore from Shelburne Bay.

Police say on Sunday, the driver of a 2019 Model X drove the pricey car out onto Lake Champlain. He told police he was going ice fishing and thinks he hit something on the ice, causing the car to catch fire.

Police haven't released his name but they did say he is a Vermonter.

Friday, crews carried the remains of the Tesla off the ice.

Onlooker Roger Fisher of Shelburne says he has seen cars go through the ice before but seeing a burned car on the ice was a first.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What do you think of all this?

Roger Fisher: Well, I don't know, it's quite an ordeal. I don't know why they waited so long to get it out of there, though.

Crews are still investigating exactly how the car caught fire.