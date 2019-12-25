Remember to check in on older neighbors this winter

A reminder this winter to check in on your older neighbors.

The Central Vermont Council on Aging says when the weather gets icy or snowy, it's harder for seniors who are worried about falling to get outside.

They say the best thing you can do is look around and see how you can lend a helping hand.

"We would encourage people in the community to take a look around. Pick up a snow shovel. Frequently some of their older neighbors need their sidewalks or driveways shoveled so that they don't fall when they're out. Or if the person needs to have Meals on Wheels delivered, or if a home health agency needs to come in and provide some service, having the driveway cleared for an older neighbor makes it so much safer for everyone," said Jeanne Kern, the Director of Community Services at Central Vermont Council on Aging.

There are several other ways to help seniors during the winter season.

You can consider donating to programs that help with transportation or meals. Or even better get involved yourself and donate your time to those programs or others.

