The Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department is reporting the death of retired assistant fire chief Arlo Duke Sterner.

Sterner served for local fire departments for nearly 70 years.

We caught up with him last year as he was honored at the annual Morrisville fourth of July parade.

His fellow firefighters presented Arlo with a plaque after the parade.

Arlo Sterner is also a World War II and Korean War Veteran.

He was 94 years old.