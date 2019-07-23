Remembering Randy Preston; Wilmington town supervisor passes away

It's a lot of work to be a town supervisor but some go above and beyond. That's what folks would say about Wilmington's town supervisor, Randy Preston. Tuesday, Essex County residents had the chance to say goodbye.

Tears, laughter, and stories: There was all of that and more from those who knew Preston best, honoring his life and the legacy he left behind.

Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington was filled on Tuesday with packed pews, Hawaiian shirts and memories of Wilmington's biggest fan, Randy Preston.

"You can see the number of people in the church. It really was a testament to the measure of the man," said Roby Politi, the North Elba town supervisor.

Friends and family shared stories of Preston's 42 years of service in the fire department, his 12 years as Wilmington town supervisor and his stint in Corrections. But they mostly talked about his love for his family and his community.

"If I could describe him in words, I would say he was very, very committed and dedicated to his cause, which was this town and this county, and he was very loyal," said Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.

Preston was just 60 when he died. He had battled brain cancer for the last few years. Originally told he would only have six months to live, Preston was a fighter and battled for another 28 months, always working to better Wilmington.

"It was the place that he woke up every day, prepared to give 100 percent to, to make it look better and to make the people who live here lives better," said Joe Pete Wilson, the Keene town supervisor.

In his time as town supervisor, Preston fought for Wilmington.

"Randy was such a leader to this community, instrumental in getting things done here," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay.

He pushed to restore the Veteran's Memorial Highway, he was there for the ribbon-cutting at Frontier Town and would never let anyone forget that Wilmington was home to Whiteface Mountain.

"He was so proud that Whiteface Mountain was in Wilmington and you didn't want to make a mistake and say differently," Little said.

On Tuesday, his county and his community stood together for Preston to have one last ride before lying eternally in the town where he was born and that he loved so dearly.

"The community is so much better off because of what he did," Politi said. "It's a sad day for Wilmington and a sad day for Essex County."