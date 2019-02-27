Remembering Super Senior Betty Chamberlin

A WCAX Super Senior has passed away.

We profiled Betty Chamberlin back in 2015. She spent most of her life in Danville where she owned a video store. After it closed she took a job at the Danville Inn as a bartender.

The 4-foot-11 dynamo could barely see over the counter but she had a large presence at the inn. Her hair and nails were always done up for the job and she joked that she learned to bartend by trial and error -- she was also generous with the pour.

Chamberlin died recently after a short illness -- she was 86.