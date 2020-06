A warning from Vermont Fish and Wildlife as the weather warms up: fishing access areas are not safe for swimming.

The department says there is no swimming at fishing accesses on Vermont lakes or rivers, and that includes boat launches.

If you're caught swimming in these areas, you could face a $162 fine.

And you can expect the boat launches to be busy this weekend. Anglers will be flocking to Lake Champlain for the annual LCI fishing derby.