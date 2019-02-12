Reminder: Plattsburgh City residents must clear sidewalks

If you live in Plattsburgh, get ready to clear your sidewalk.

The city of Plattsburgh gives residents 24 hours after a snow event ends to clear all the snow and ice from the sidewalk on their property.

Officials say it's all about public safety.

Plattsburgh City Police help the city by monitoring sidewalks on patrols.

"Twenty-four hours after the end of the snow emergency, as declared by the head of DPW, that's when the ordinance kicks in and property owners must have their sidewalks cleared," Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said.

People who do not clear their sidewalk in time can be fined.