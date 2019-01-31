Reminder to check up on elderly during bitter cold

Warnings to check on your neighbors-- especially the elderly-- during this cold snap.

Sixteen people died from hypothermia last year in Vermont.

Signs of hypothermia include slurred speech, sleepiness or confusion, shivering or stiffness in arms and legs, poor control and reactions, a weak pulse and a body temp below 95 degrees.

Thursday, the Vermont attorney general's office urged people to check on older neighbors:

-If they're low on fuel, refer them to assistance programs.

-Set the thermostat to at least 68 degrees.

-Wear long underwear, socks, slippers and hats indoors if need be.

-Keep blankets handy.

-If you have to go out, let people know, bring a charged cellphone and wear layers.

Age Well, which covers Chittenden County, says there are a few things they do Thursday to make sure their seniors are safe:

-They have a hotline that immediately gets seniors to whatever resources they need -- 1-800-642-5119. They say that hotline has been pretty busy Thursday. At least one person already called to say they had no heat, so they got fuel to her.

-Their most at-risk clients get checked on in person.

-And Meals on Wheels recipients have emergency backups for cases like this when volunteers can't get out.

Again, that help hotline is 1-800-642-5119. You can also click here for the Age Well website for more information.