Renewable energy groups push NY to put a price on carbon

Renewable energy groups are pushing New York to charge electric generators for the carbon pollution they create.

The Alliance for Clean Energy New York says in a report set to be released Thursday that putting a price on carbon will help New York meet its aggressive goal of 70% of its electricity coming from wind, solar and other renewable sources by 2030.

Such a carbon pricing plan could mean setting a fee based on how much pollution costs society, from increased health care costs to flood damage.

Carbon pricing could slightly raise electricity prices for consumers in its first few years, but environmental groups say prices will eventually drop.

