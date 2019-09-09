Renovations at Burlington's new YMCA on budget and on time

Renovations at Burlington's new YMCA continue and officials say the project is on target and on budget.

Construction at the Y's new spot began last year. It's about a block up College Street from the current building.

Leaders of the Greater Burlington YMCA say the $28 million project is on budget.

They say they're looking forward to upgrading from the current building which was built in 1934.

Among the new services for patrons: drop-in child care, 50 new infant and toddler spots in their regular child care, 45 dedicated parking spaces, three new fitness studios for classes, air conditioning and a lot more natural light.

"Our new building is coming along great. We're really excited and we know the community is going to be really excited when they see it open. It's our hope to really have people blown away and we think that's going to happen when they see this new facility," said Doug Bishop of the Greater Burlington YMCA.

The YMCA says they'll move into their new space early next year.

The sooner they get out of the current space, the sooner they also stop paying rent.

Their old building has already been sold to new owners who are in talks with the city to put a boutique hotel there.