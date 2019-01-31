Renovations underway after flooding at Stowe library

Construction is underway at the Stowe Free Library after a fire sprinkler system pipe broke, destroying thousands of books.

Water flooded into three floors in early December. The town is still trying to figure out what caused the break.

Some 15,500 books were lost. The library was only able to save the children's section and some adult books.

The library director says it will be a long process replacing them.

"I'm going section by section through my catalog and deciding by date how much an item is used, whether I want to replace it or not. And then we'll continue to purchase new releases," said Cindy Weber, the library director.

The library hopes renovations will be done by March. Until then, there is a temporary library at Town Hall.