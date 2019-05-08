Renovations underway at Lake Placid Olympic sites

Renovations have started at the historic ski jumps in Lake Placid, part of a $70 million facelift of Olympic Regional Development Authority sites.

You can see them for miles -- standing 250 feet tall. "Our community has always been incredibly supportive of ski jumping. Ski jumping has been in this community since the 1920's," said Rebecca Dayton with the Olympic Jumping Complex.

In that time it's been home to two Olympics. And soon to be a third major international event -- the World University Games in 2023.

"A lot of what we needed to do is to bring venues like this up to greater international standards, said," Jon Lundin with the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

The state gave ORDA $70 million for Olympic site renovations. The luge and skeleton track will see a new sliding start facility, and there will be a biathlon stadium at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Dayton says the last major revitalization on the two Olympic ski jumps was in 1994.

Crews this week removed fences and the plastic track from the fields. The chair lift has ben stripped to make way for a new gondola, and repairs are coming to the glass enclosed elevator.

Dayton say safety is priority on the work site. "Fully scaffolded just like you would see at a skyscraper or in the city. It's completely covered in scaffolding and safety protective equipment," she said.

These sites are historic for their Olympic legacy, but Dayton says it's also important to keep them modern. "We need to make sure the jumps are safe and maintained to modern standards and are good training environments," she said.

Visitors won't have access to the top of the jump over the coming months, but can still can check out the pool, which is one of two summer training spots in the country.

"It won't be the same experience you've had in years past, but you're still welcome to come out, check everything out, meet our athletes at the pool, enjoy the lodge and learn about these exciting renovations," Dayton said.

They hope to have all the construction completed by this winter so athletes can use the jumps for training.