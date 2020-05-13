Reopening guidelines released for Vt. child care centers, day camps

Child cares, summer camps and after-school programs in Vermont now know what they'll have to do to reopen this summer. Updated guidance came down from the state late Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the procedures are familiar, like disinfection, but there is some COVID-19-specific guidance.

For staff:

-If you're 65 or older and have some underlying medical conditions or you're pregnant, you should talk to your doctor before going back to work.

-All staffers have to wear masks while providing care.

-They also have to complete VOSHA's COVID training.

For children:

-Children should also have masks but inky if they're older than 2.

-Any child diagnosed with the coronavirus or waiting for test results has to self-isolate until they've recovered and it's been 10 days since their symptoms showed up.

-If symptoms begin at the program, the child has to be sent home as soon as possible and anything potentially contaminated has to be washed.

-Kids coming in from out-of-state for programs have to quarantine for two weeks before attending or wait a week and get a test.

For families:

-Anyone with symptoms or who has been self-quarantining can't drop off or pick up kids.

-Parents are encouraged to send the same person to drop off and pick up children, stagger their arrival times and wash their hands when they come in.

Health checks are going to be part of the daily experience for all children and staff. That includes temperature checks and a visual scan for signs of infection. Staffers doing the checks have to wear facial coverings, eye protection and dispose of gloves between children.

Frequent handwashing is required and cleaning and disinfecting popular spaces three times a day. Bedding and toys also have to be washed.

Physical distancing rules are in place. No more than 25 staffers and kids in a single classroom or care area. Otherwise, their regular occupancy limits are allowed.

Staff should be assigned to the same group of children.

No large group activities and try for ones that keep kids farther apart and outdoors.

Child care programs can reopen on June 1.

Click here for all the details.