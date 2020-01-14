Rep. Giambatista to run for Vermont Senate

A Vermont House member representing Essex Junction has announced a run for state Senate.

Dylan Giambatista, D-Essex Junction, will run for one of the six seats in Chittenden County. The lifelong Vermonter is in his second term as a state representative. He is also the director of outreach and financial literacy for the State Treasurer's Office.

The Johnson State College grad served as chief of staff to former House Speaker Shap Smith.

Giambatista's announcement comes as Senate President Tim Ashe, D-Chittenden County, announced last week that he would run for Lieutenant Governor if current Lt. Governor David Zuckerman ran for Governor. Zuckerman announced his candidacy Monday. Ashe has not made an official announcement.

