Rep. Kuster: Public should see the evidence, hear testimony

President Donald Trump is moving on from a GOP loss in Kentucky and is now campaigning for a Republican Candidate for Governor in Louisiana. He's also keeping a focus on the impeachment inquiry in Washington.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff announced public hearings will begin next week.

Schiff said Ambassador Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will appear next Wednesday.

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled for Friday.

Rep. Annie Kuster says testimony should be heard by the public.

"I want to make sure that the American people see the evidence and that they hear the testimony but these are very credible witnesses and I believe we will get to a vote on impeachment and that vote will be successful in the House," Rep. Kuster said.

The President's former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney are expected to defy congressional requests to testify.

