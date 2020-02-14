Rep. Trieber to resign from Rockingham seat

Vermont Representative Matt Trieber has resigned.

The Democrat from Rockingham announced his resignation on the floor of the House Tuesday. He says his responsibilities as a youth counselor for disabled students made it impossible for him to continue his legislative duties.

Trieber was appointed to the House by former Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2011. Among other priorities, he was a stong advocate last year in a failed effort to boost the minimum wage to $15.

Rockingham Democratic Committee officials say they will come up with a list of nominees to send to Governor Phil Scott.

