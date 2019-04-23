Rep. Welch fighting big pharma

Congressman Peter Welch says he's taking on big pharma to protect local pharmacies.

He announced two bills today at the locally owned Rutland Pharmacy.

One bill would restrict drug makers from imposing retroactive fees on drug sales to pharmacies.

The other would prevent drug makers from excluding small independent pharmacies from joining preferred networks that fill Medicare prescriptions.

There are 41 independent pharmacies in Vermont.

Welch says they need to be protected because of the service they provide communities like yours.

"Big pharma and the big corporations are much more concerned about profit then they are about service," Welch said. "And that is what is the challenge for us as a country and as a people. You know, we all give lip service to small business, but you know, most people who live in small communities, they actually mean it."

Welch plans to introduce the bills next week.