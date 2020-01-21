Rep. Welch to visit new South Burlington food shelf

A local food shelf has only been operating for a few months and now Congressman Peter Welch is visiting to see how things are running.

The South Burlington Food Shelf officially opened last fall on Dorset Street.

According to a spokesperson, the shelf was an 8-month effort to open, with people lending a hand to refurbish the building.

About 60 volunteers pick up, sort and stock the food shelf, as well as help clients with selecting food choices.

On Tuesday, volunteers and high school students will be talking about how the center has helped the community.

Welch will be there at 3:15 p.m.