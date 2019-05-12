High School graduation is an exciting time. It's one where lasting memories can be made. A Montpelier native who made his own memory is repaying a graduation debt, 25 years later.

Michael Burzycki broke a giant window in Montpelier High School as part of a graduation prank in 1994. He was allowed to graduate, but after receiving his diploma, the principal at that time, Peter Clarke, gave Burzycki a bill for $1,994 dollars to be paid before his 25th high school reunion.

That reunion is coming up, and Burzycki, who lives in Ohio now, wasn't going to let that bill go unpaid. Not only did he come up with the $1,994, he started a GoFundMe campaign to raise even more money for Montpelier High School.

As of Sunday, he's less than $200 away from reaching his $5,000 goal.

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd talked to the man himself about this story that's gone viral.