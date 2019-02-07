Report: Americans at risk of having identities stolen

A new report says most Americans are at risk of having their identities stolen.

Lorrie Cooper had her identity stolen once and now gets creative with her passwords.

Reporter Tom Hanson: Are you pretty vigilant about changing your passwords?

Lorrie Cooper: I have crazy passwords.

Reporter Tom Hanson: And how do you keep them straight?

Lorrie Cooper: I write them down and hide them.

But for most people, unique and complex passwords aren't a priority.

"I have about three of them that I use for everything interchangeably. So no, not at all. It's been the same one for like ten years," said Sam Quint, a computer user.

About 73 percent of people believe having their identity stolen is as bad or worse than a home break-in. But according to a new report from CreditCards.com, nine out of 10 Americans still aren't doing enough to keep their personal data secure.

"I think we need to assume that our data has been compromised," said industry analyst Ted Rossman. He says people constantly put their identity at risk. About 48 percent use public Wi-Fi -- a danger because it can be hacked. About 35 percent save payment info on their computer, and 28 percent throw out documents containing personal information without shredding them.

Rossman says the best way to protect yourself is contact the major credit agencies and freeze your credit. "It's gonna completely lock down your credit report," he said. "So if a bad guy takes your information and wants to go out and get a loan -- which is one of the more harmful parts of identity theft -- if your credit is frozen, the lender is going to lock it down, they're not going to give that fraudulent credit."

That can stop an online criminal from doing significantly more damage.

Experts recommend you check your bank statements, medical statements, and even your utility bills to ensure you haven't been hacked.