Report: Bennington police practices cause mistrust for some

A report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police says the Bennington Police Department’s practices have created deep mistrust in parts of the community, undermining its “law enforcement legitimacy."

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan recommended the review following criticism of the department’s response to reports of racial harassment of a black state lawmaker. The report presented on Monday makes 25 recommendations for improvement, including that the department consider creating a dedicated community liaison and a community advisory board with representation from diverse populations.

Bennington's police chief didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Tuesday.

