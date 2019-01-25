Report: E-scooters sending many to the ER with serious injuries

You may have seen them zipping around your neighborhood. Now new research shows those popular electric scooters are sending many people to the emergency room with serious injuries.

Joshua Burnett and his co-worker are commuting to their next meeting.

"This is our second trip to LA in the last two months and both time we have used them," Burnett said.

Electric scooters have become a popular way to get around in many cities. Now new research shows one in three people involved in e-scooter accidents are injured badly enough to require emergency room treatment.

"A range of different fractures... the wrist, forearm and the ankles. There were a lot of patients who came in with head injuries. Fortunately the majority of them suffered minor concussions, but five patients did have bleeding inside the brain," said Dr. Tarak Trivedi with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The study from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center looked at emergency room data on nearly 250 e-scooters riders and pedestrians involved in collisions. One scooter company called the report limited and said the number of injuries reported amounts to a small fraction of e-scooter rides.

With so many scooters on the roads in Santa Monica, the city launched a public safety campaign encouraging riders to have a valid driver's license, only ride on the street and not the sidewalk, and always wear a helmet.

"We found in our study that only 4 percent of patients are actually wearing a helmet during the time of their injury," Dr. Trivedi said. "While electric scooters are easy, fun convenient and incredibly useful, they have to be taken seriously."

"You just have to be cautious of other people just riding a bike or walking," said Shayna Specht, and e-scooter rider. She says she feels safe using the scooters and just stays aware of her surroundings and how fast she's zipping along.

Scooter company Bird says it's committed to working with cities to safely and responsibly embrace e-scooters. Another company, Lime, says they have led several safety initiatives including distributing tens of thousands of free helmets to e-scooter riders.