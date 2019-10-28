Report: Essex County, NY, EMS response times a 'crisis'

Emergency Services in Essex County, New York, are working to bring down their response times after a state report characterized the slow times as a "crisis."

A study through the New York Department of Health surveyed ambulance response times across the state. The average came in just under 14 minutes but Essex County was almost double.

The county applied for state grants to fix the issue and the state allocated $6.4 million but they also need to prove their response times are improving in order to get all the funds. They have $2.2 million over the next three years and five years to get the full amount.

Funding has included hiring full-time employees for each town rather than rely solely on volunteers.

"Any agency that relies on volunteers is really struggling to keep their agency functioning," said Patty Bashaw, the Essex County EMS coordinator.

Money will also go to EMS training for fire fighters and other equipment.