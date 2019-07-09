Report: Focus on Mexican border may cost northern resources

A new report says efforts to reduce staffing shortages on the U.S. border with Canada could be hindered because the focus is on border security at the U.S. border with Mexico.

A report released last month by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that agents with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Air and Maine Operations branch say they need additional agents and equipment to do their jobs properly.

The Department of Homeland Security has developed plans to improve staffing levels along the northern border, but an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in the opening days of his presidency focused resources on the U.S. border with Mexico. The DHS oversees Border Patrol and Air and Maine Operations.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)