Report: Leaching water from landfill contaminated with PFAS

Significant amounts of potentially toxic chemicals are going into Vermont landfills and some are leaching out, according to a state report released this week.

The Rutland Herald reported Thursday that researchers found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, collectively called PFAS, both in the materials going into landfills and in collected leachate - rainwater that has absorbed substances from materials in the landfill.

Officials say it does not appear that PFAS have contaminated drinking wells, however, the impact the leachate will have on aquatic habitat and public health is unknown.

State officials are working with Casella Waste Management to discover if PFAS can be kept from leaving landfills.

