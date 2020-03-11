Report details what led to police shooting of mentally-ill Burlington man

A new report finds failures across the board contributed to a Burlington man’s death four years ago when he was shot and killed by police in his home during a mental health crisis.

The deadly confrontation took place nearly four years ago. On March 21, 2016, 76-year-old Phil Grenon was in psychosis when police confronted him in his home. The manager had called them after Grenon allegedly threatened to stab people. It ended hours later with gunshots.

The incident sparked community outrage. Even though the Vermont Attorney General found it justified in 2017, lawmakers created the Mental Health Crisis Response Commission to investigate what happened in the years, months, and hours leading up to his death, to see if it could have been prevented.

The 62-page report released Wednesday describes a man struggling with mental health who believed police were there to kill him.

It found several breakdowns across community agencies, including:

• That the Howard Center did not have an adequate plan for mental

health care for Grenon, and did not take steps to have him

involuntarily committed when he posed a danger to himself or

others.

• That Burlington Police had inadequate resources when they went

to the scene, and did not take into account Grenon's mental health

crisis enough when they entered his apartment.

• That the Burlington Housing Authority did not make urgent enough

attempts to convey to the Howard Center that Grenon was in

danger of losing his home.

"People are still in a lot of pain," said Wilda White, the commission's chair. She hopes hearing the facts in the report will put everyone on the same page about what happened that night and why. But she says she and one other member of the commission disagreed slightly and believe that implicit bias against mental health by police was the root cause of Grenon's death.

"The reason they had to use their lethal force was because of command decisions that didn't take the time to protect Mr. Grenon and keep officers out of harms way," White said.

She hopes the community at-large will adopt their recommendations, which include:

• That community mental health agencies immediately respond

when clients are deemed a risk and be more proactive about

following up with clients who have stopped taking medications.

• That public housing providers have on-site mental health

resources and more protocols for addressing mental health issues

among tenants.

• For police to get more information about the person in crisis and to

create a more calming atmosphere.

• To keep officers out of harm's way to avoid escalating

situations.

The report found the Burlington Housing Authority implemented some changes, including:

• Creating a program designed to help keep people in their homes

after they were warned about their behavior

• Giving them 30 days to create a plan to keep their housing.

• Adopting a more compassionate eviction program.

The report also pointed to changes made by Burlington Police, including:

• More de-escalation training to respond to people with knives.

• The purchase of the Emergency Response Vehicle and a rolling

robot.

• More training for officers to become crisis negotiators and on how

to handle situations where people are barricaded.

Burlington Police Deputy Chief Jon Murad says they agree with many of its recommendations on how to handle individuals in a mental health crisis.

"Many of them, if not all of them, are things the department is currently doing. There are changes that have been made to how we deal with people who are suffering from mental health crisis. People who are barricaded and who are alone and not a danger to others. And the things that this department has learned about how to negotiate with people, how to bring in other helpers, including mental health professionals, social workers in order to participate in negotiations are things that are leading for this region and even for the nation," Murad said.

Murad saidhe disagreed that there is any implicit bias against people in mental health crises.

"I don't believe that that is correct at all. I believe that this department is among the foremost in the region. I believe that this department is among the foremost in the region for dealing with people who are in mental health crisis. We do it every single day. We deal with people who are in mental health crises on the street, people who are having mental health crises in their homes, we deal when families call us to help us address a family member who is in the midst of crisis day in and day out. And our results are what they are. They are not things that end up necessarily being in the media or in front of a camera. Because we handle these incidents -- we handle them humanely, professionally, and in ways that our national leaders call for addressing mental health crises," he said.

The report says while BPD and BHA took steps, Howard Center may not have. Among the report's findings were: "There was no evidence before the Commission that the Howard Center made any changes in policies, practices, and procedures as a result of Mr. Grenon's death."

Howard Center officials Thursday said they are still working on a possible statement.