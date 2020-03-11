Report details factors that led to police shooting of mentally-ill Burlington man

A new report finds failures across the board contributed to a Burlington man's death four years ago when he was shot and killed by police in his home during a mental health crisis.

Phil Grenon's death in March 2016 sparked outrage from some community members who wondered how the 76-year-old's death could have been prevented. The shooting was ruled justified by the Vermont Attorney General, but a state commission was later created to look at what happened in the months and years leading up to it that contributed to Grenon's death.

After two years of investigation, the commission's report found several breakdowns across community agencies. It found that the Howard Center did not have an adequate plan for mental health care for Grenon, and did not take steps to have him involuntarily committed when he posed a danger to himself or others. It found Burlington Police had some false information and inadequate resources when they went to the scene, and that police did not take into account Grenon's mental health crisis enough when they entered his apartment. And, it found that the Burlington Housing Authority did not make urgent enough attempts to convey to the Howard Center that Grenon was in danger of losing his home.

The report also has several recommendations for the community partners about how to avoid the same situation happening again. Cat Viglienzoni will have more on the Channel 3 News at 5 and 6.