Report: NH tourist train accounts for $17M in economic impact

An analysis says the Hobo & Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in New Hampshire accounts for more than $17.4 million in total economic impact annually.

The report released by Stone Consulting of Warren, Pennsylvania, says that amount affects nearly 380 full and part-times jobs in the restaurant, hospitality and retail sectors.

The railroad operates excursions from Lincoln, Meredith, and Weirs Beach.

The report says last year, 61% of its passengers traveled from outside of New Hampshire, resulting in $8.8 million in additional spending while visiting.

In 2018, the railroad welcomed more than 260 bus tours, which accounted for nearly 12,000 additional guests to the region, and more than 50% stayed overnight after traveling on the railroad.

