Report: NH troopers' use of deadly force justified

The New Hampshire attorney general says three state troopers who shot and wounded a man during a confrontation were justified in their use of deadly force.

In November, police in Ossipee arrived at the home of 53-year-old John Swanson to arrest him. They said he refused to come out of the house. A SWAT team was present. Non-lethal gas rounds were thrown into the house. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Swanson came out with a loaded rifle, and that's when the troopers fired.

Swanson was hospitalized and survived. He was charged with reckless conduct. His lawyer declined to comment.

