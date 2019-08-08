Report: Not enough evidence in near-hanging for hate crime

Authorities say there's not enough evidence to charge a 13-year-old boy who pushed an 8-year-old biracial boy off a picnic table while a rope hung around his neck with a hate crime.

A report released by the state attorney general's office Wednesday said that in 2017, the young boy put a tree swing rope around his neck, copying the actions of the teenage boy who had done it and jumped and landed uninjured.

When the 8-year-old tried it, the 13-year-old pushed his legs, causing him to fall.

The report says the boy hung by his neck but the rope either came off. The images sparked outrage and prompted a closer look at racism in the mostly white city of Claremont.

A representative for the family said they are "trying to move on."

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/7/2019 7:33:37 PM (GMT -4:00)

