Report: Oversight of child restraints, seclusion lacking

A new report says children in New Hampshire's residential facilities were restrained or secluded more than 20,000 times from 2014 through 2018, though the numbers are dropping.

The Office of the Child Advocate says a lack of detailed reporting about and insufficient oversight of the practices makes it difficult to identify whether the problem stems from inadequate treatment, staff training or other issues.

The Department of Health and Human Services says strategies are being implemented to reduce restraints and seclusion, and new and renewed contracts will include requirements to monitor and reduce the use of those approaches.

