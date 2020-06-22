Report: Rural Vermont, New Hampshire responded well to virus

A Dartmouth College report finds that health care systems, communities and social service organizations in rural parts of New Hampshire and Vermont have dealt well with the coronavirus and their efforts contributed to the low numbers of cases.

But the report issued this month and written by Elizabeth Carpenter-Song and Anne Sosin found the coronavirus has taken a financial toll on health care organizations in the region.

As of Sunday, 5,544 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 27. Two of the 27 were under the age of 18. No new deaths were reported.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

