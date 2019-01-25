Report: Sen. Sanders to announce bid for president soon

President Bernie Sanders, he hopes there's a ring to that.

A new report out Friday night says the Senator will announce soon that he's running again.

Sanders ran a strong campaign in 2016 before eventually losing the democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

Yahoo News says according to two sources Sanders will announce his campaign soon in what's expected to be a crowded field of democrats.

Despite the 2016 loss, Sanders' national recognition has remained high and he's done well in mock polls.

WCAX reached out to the Senator for comment but have not heard back.