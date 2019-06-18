Report: Vermont 6th largest affordability gap for renters

An annual report is once again highlighting Vermont's rental housing crunch. The "Out of Reach" report shows Vermont has the sixth largest affordability gap for renters of any state in the nation.

There isn't a lot new in this report. It affirms what a lot of people already know -- rental housing is expensive in many parts of Vermont, particularly Chittenden County. And that's in large part because of supply and demand. There simply is a low vacancy rate for apartments that pushes rents higher, while wages in Vermont have not kept pace.

The group's goal is that a person not spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing. With the average two-bedroom apartment in Vermont going for $1,184 a month, a single renter would need to earn a wage of $22.78 an hour. But the average renter in Vermont only makes $13.40 an hour, leaving a rental wage gap of $9.38.

This really impacts single people living alone, and in particular single parents living with their kids and trying to earn a living. But there is one caveat in this report -- many renters have roommates or domestic partners which creates a two-income household.

With that doubling of the average rental wage to $26.80 an hour. The pair has four dollars more than the wage needed to sustainably pay that average rent. This two-income household is spending 25-percent of their income on housing, below that 30 percent goal.

And the situation is even more favorable for a couple sharing a bed in a one-bedroom apartment, which on average go for a couple hundred less per month than a two-bedroom apartment.

The rental market is even tighter in the greater Burlington area. According to this report, you need a household income of nearly $30 an hour to afford the average two-bedroom apartment. So, in Burlington, even two earners together can struggle to keep their housing income below that 30-percent goal.